AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 231,286 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231,286 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of MFA Financial worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 946,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 506,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,957. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.71.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

