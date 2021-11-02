AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 364,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,782. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

