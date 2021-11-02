Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.10

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 79499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

