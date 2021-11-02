Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $370,355.58 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $370,355.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

NYSE ALG traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,199. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.61 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.