Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Up 4.8%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $565.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.