Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger 35 ETF stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Alger 35 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.