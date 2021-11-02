Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded down $7.27 on Tuesday, reaching $162.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,030,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,119,008. The firm has a market cap of $442.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.