Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel comprises 3.3% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 3.89% of Allegiant Travel worth $135,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $177.98. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,861. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $129.37 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.79.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

