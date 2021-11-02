Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $2,282,301.20 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $2,282,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

