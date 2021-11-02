Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $2,282,301.20 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $2,282,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $36.85.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.