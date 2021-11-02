Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $4,789,244.13 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 157,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $4,789,244.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. 1,249,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $60,397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

