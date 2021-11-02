Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $4,789,244.13 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 157,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $4,789,244.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. 1,249,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $36.85.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $60,397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
