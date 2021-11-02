Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells $49,080.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 718.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

