American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.68

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.66, with a volume of 7053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 417.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $68,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

