American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE AFG traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.67. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

