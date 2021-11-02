AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria Sells 36,646 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hamza Suria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. 206,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,246. The company has a market capitalization of $846.03 million, a P/E ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $35.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

