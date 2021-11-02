Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $48,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 723,122 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 606,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 564,089 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,195,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.34. 3,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,778. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

