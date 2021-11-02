Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.37. 62,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,010,545. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $137.49 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $432.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

