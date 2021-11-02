Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Acquires 70,000 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for about 3.3% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned approximately 4.74% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $65,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 35.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.