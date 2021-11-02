Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Buys New Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $73,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Shares of KSU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,920. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $175.45 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.74.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

