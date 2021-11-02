Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Has $114.43 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,168,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 5.8% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned about 1.28% of Vistra worth $114,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vistra by 18.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,956,000 after purchasing an additional 807,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vistra by 86.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 13.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,275,000 after purchasing an additional 876,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

VST stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,767. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

