Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Bluegreen Vacations comprises 1.2% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned 5.87% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

BVH stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,157. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $579.01 million, a P/E ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVH. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.