Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCPU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $73,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,058,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,448,000.

NASDAQ:THCPU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

