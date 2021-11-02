Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $3.02 Million in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORIAU. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $15,075,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $10,100,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $8,040,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $8,040,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $7,036,000.

ORIAU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,058. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

