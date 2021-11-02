Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $4.02 Million in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,829,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,087,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,050,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,537,000.

NASDAQ TRONU remained flat at $$10.13 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

