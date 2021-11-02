Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $665,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.91. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,975. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.72 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

