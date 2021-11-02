Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Takes $6.61 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,000. Coherent accounts for approximately 0.3% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned 0.10% of Coherent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Shares of COHR traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.58. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.78. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.32 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.