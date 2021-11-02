Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 434.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,574 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.11% of Antero Resources worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. 106,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.