Anthony C. Allen Sells 8,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $30,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SYPR traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 476,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,244. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

