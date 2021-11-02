Anthony Y. Sun Sells 10,471 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $852,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 198,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $83.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

