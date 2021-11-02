Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of APLS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 3,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.