Apis Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Vicor makes up about 3.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vicor worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,241. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.10. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $156.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $737,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $119,893.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,353,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.