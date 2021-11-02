Apis Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up approximately 3.4% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

