Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19,000 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. MVB Financial accounts for about 3.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of MVB Financial worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MVBF. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

MVBF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

