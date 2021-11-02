Apis Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises approximately 2.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 239,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 97,842 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $901.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.