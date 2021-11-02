Apis Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IES accounts for about 2.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of IES worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 659.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after buying an additional 554,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IES by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IES by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of IESC stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. 17,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 4.25%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.