Apis Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for approximately 5.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

