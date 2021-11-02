Apis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Silicom makes up about 2.6% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Silicom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.