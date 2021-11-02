Apis Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics makes up 1.3% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of CyberOptics worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,252,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CYBE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $319.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

