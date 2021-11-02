Apis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,459 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the quarter. Penn Virginia comprises approximately 4.5% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Penn Virginia worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,553. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVAC. Truist increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

