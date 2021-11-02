Apis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Intelligent Systems accounts for about 6.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.63% of Intelligent Systems worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter worth $269,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 713.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,600. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

