Apis Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 11.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $6,914,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 906.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 130,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 54.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after buying an additional 102,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.75. 542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

