Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $142.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $150.70. 1,112,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,304,977. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

