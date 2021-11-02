Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.13. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.