AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 52,269 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $35,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 186.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.19.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $347.40 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.55 and a 200-day moving average of $328.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.75 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

