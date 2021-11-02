Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 1,414.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,368 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Aramark by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,605,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period.

Aramark stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Aramark has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

