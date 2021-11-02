Arbidex (ABX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,142.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $222,820.25 and approximately $62,142.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00219845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00097287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,062,524 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.