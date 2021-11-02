ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

