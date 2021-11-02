ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.44 ($46.41).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.