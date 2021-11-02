ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.44 ($46.41).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

