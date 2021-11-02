Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.54

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $498.99 million, a PE ratio of -416.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

