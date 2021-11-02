Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading Up 3.6%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02). Approximately 613,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,409,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

About Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

