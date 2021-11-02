Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 107,425 Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,425 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 131,823 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,943,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LCAHU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

